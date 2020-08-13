Tabuk Cement sees sales down 18% YoY

13 August 2020

Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk Cement has seen a 94 per cent YoY decline in net profit to SAR0.54m (US$144,000) in the June quarter of 2020, against SAR8.98m in the year-ago period.



Sales also declined 18.3 per cent YoY to SAR49.99m from SAR61.15m in the 2Q19.

