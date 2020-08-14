Twiga Cement to increase cement capacity in Tanzania

14 August 2020

Twiga Cement's Head of Commercial Cluster East, South and Central Africa, Yves Mataigne, says the company will invest TZS34bn (US$14.6m) this year and TZS33bn (US$14.1m) in 2021 to support Tanzania's drive for infrastructure projects.

"Implementation of the mega projects has made us rethink about our production capacity as we see an opportunity for growth," Mr Mataigne said.

Twiga Cement (HeidelbergCement group) has invested TZS105bn over the last five years in modernising its operations. "In 2013 Twiga Cement used to produce 1.07Mt of cement, but today it produces 1.9Mt and we are confident of increasing our production to meet demand," explained Tanzania Portland Cement Plc's Senior Commercial Engineer, Danford Semwenda.

