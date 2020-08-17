CemNet.com » Cement News » Malbaza Cement to open new quarry

Malbaza Cement to open new quarry

By ICR Newsroom
17 August 2020


Malbaza Cement Co intends to open a new quarry to obtain limestone, sand and clay in Malbaza, Niger.

The opening of the new quarry is planned as the old deposits are being exhausted, according to the country’s government, who has declared the project of public interest.

Malbaza Cement opened its 0.65Mta cement plant in 2019. Output from the facility is expected to cover 80 per cent of domestic demand and will enable Niger to considerably reduce cement imports.

