Vietnamese export volumes rise 11% in the 7M20

18 August 2020

Vietnam exported 19.5Mt of cement and clinker worth US$732m in the first seven months of 2020, up 11.4 per cent YoY in volume but down 5.4 per cent in value, according to Dau Tu (Investment).

In the seven-month period, the major export markets included China, the Philippines and Bangladesh.

Last year, the Ministry of Construction forecast that Vietnam would sell 101-103Mt of cement and clinker in 2020, rising 4-5 per cent YoY, which would include 32-31Mt of exports. However, the prediction was made before the COVID-19 pandemic.

