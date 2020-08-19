Azerbaijan sees cement production decline 3% YoY

Azerbaijan saw the value of construction materials produced in the country fall 4.8 per cent YoY to AZN426.7m (US$250.9m) in the first seven months of 2020, according to the State Statistics Committee.



At the same time, the production of cement decreased by 2.7 per cent and precast concrete structures were down 25.6 per cent.

