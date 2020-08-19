Puerto Rican cement sales rise in July

Puerto Rican cement sales increased 23.8 per cent YoY in July 2020, rising to 1.42m (42.5kg) bags from 1.15m bags in the corresponding period of 2019, according to Sin Comillas.



Cement sales reportedly began to recover in May 2020 and surged 42 per cent YoY in June 2020.



Cement production also advanced 31.3 per cent YoY to 1.32m bags in July 2020.

