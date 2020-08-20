More jobs to go at South Ferriby

20 August 2020

Another 26 jobs will go at Cemex's mothballed South Ferriby Cement plant after a review of the tanker fleet. The plant in north Lincolnshire, UK, lost 110 jobs last month and the latest job losses come after the tanker drivers have had a consultation about the non-viability of their operations with the manufacturing site no longer producing cement.



Cement production has been shifted to the company's Rugby, Tilbury and Hull sites, which remain operational. The latest job losses concern 25 drivers and one manager at South Ferriby.

