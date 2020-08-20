JK Cement WhiteMaxX is launched

JK White Cement has launched a brand refresh and a new avatar that now reads 'JK Cement WhiteMaxX'. The new brand is designed to offer a contemporary and differentiated identity, while integrating a critical section of its product line under the ‘MaxX’ umbrella, according to the company.
Niranjan Mishra, Business Head (White Cement Business), said: "JK White Cement has undoubtedly emerged as one of India’s most iconic and trusted brands, due to its focus on product excellence, customer orientation and technology leadership, complemented by relentless brand-building efforts. With it being accorded the prestigious title of Superbrand in 2019, it was time that the world witnesses JK White Cement in a new avatar. As the preferred choice of customers for over three decades, the re-branding is also firmly rooted in our endeavour to build an even stronger consumer connect."
The launch has also been amplified through a high-profile social media campaign.
