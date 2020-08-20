BBMG Corp sees net profit fall 50%

20 August 2020

China’s BBMG Corp has seen its net profit fall 50 per cent YoY to CNY1.52bn (US$219.6m) for the first half of 2020. Operating revenue also declined 8.3 per cent to CNY40.93bn, attributed to a dip in results from the cement and ready-mix concrete segments.



The company has stated that cement sales rebounded in the second quarter, but its future development will face certain risks as the COVID-19 crisis continues.

Published under