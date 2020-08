UltraTech secures bauxite raw material supplies from Hindalco

21 August 2020

Hindalco Industries Ltd, India's premier aluminium and copper producer, has won an order to supply 1.2Mta of bauxite residue to UltraTech Cement as a raw material for cement production.

The order is part of UltraTech's drive to use industrial by-products, which can contribute to toxic waste if not disposed of properly. Hindalco has supplied 2.5Mt of bauxite residue to 40 cement companies in 2020 so far.

