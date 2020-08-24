Uzbekistan reports lower construction material imports

Uzbekistan saw construction material imports decline 20.9 per cent YoY to US$592.2m in the first half of 2020, according to the State Statistics Committee.



The most noticeable decrease was seen in cement imports, which declined by more than 2.2 times to US$48.4m. However, the volume of construction work carried out in the country increased by 5.7 per cent compared to the 1H19.

There are also plans to bring the production of cement to 14.5Mt in Uzbekistan and significantly increase its production of construction materials.

