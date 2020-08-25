Cementos Pacasmayo begins terminal operations

Peru’s Cementos Pacasmayo has resumed operations from the port terminal of Yurimaguas, Loreto, distributing 60,000 bags of cement to Iquitos.



The company operates in the port through its subsidiary, Cementos Selva, which has a 4.9Mta plant in Rioja.



The operations were launched in mid-August with the arrival of several vessels, which will set sail for Iquitos while complying with all COVID-19 safety protocols.

