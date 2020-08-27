Holcim Midlothian plant requests modified emission levels

Holcim Inc (LafargeHolcim) has applied to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) for an air quality permit to modify emissions from the company's Midlothian cement plant, USA.



If approved by the TCEQ, the new permit would give Holcim approval to raise its carbon monoxide emissions from approximately 4300tpa to 7100tpa. Holcim Inc also intends to burn increased amounts of petcoke at the plant.



"We have kept local Midlothian leaders updated on the status of our permit and our commitment to protecting the health and safety of our community," Holcim spokesperson Jocelyn Gerst wrote. "We feel confident that our permit application allows us to continue to meet all emissions limits."

