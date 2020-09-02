Simon Willis appointed new MPA chairman

ICR Newsroom By 02 September 2020

Hanson UK CEO, Simon Willis, has been named as the new MPA chairman for the next two years, succeeding Martin Riley, Tarmac’s vice president.



“We are delighted that Simon has agreed to pick up the baton from Martin and become the 8th Chairman of MPA. His wide industry knowledge and experience will be invaluable to the association as we look to play our part in the economic recovery whilst continuing to operate safely and securely until a vaccine for Covid-19 is available and tackle other major issues including climate change and access to resources,” said Nigel Jackson, CEO of MPA.



Mr Jackson also paid tribute to Martin Riley’s contribution during his term of office: “"Martin has demonstrated formidable leadership in his time as Chairman particularly in the field of health and safety. His strategic vision and commitment have been second to none and he has not only inspired his own company but his peers and the next generation of leaders. He has also helped strengthen industry unity at a time of unprecedented challenges from Brexit to Covid as MPA continues to drive change, raise standards and improve perceptions of the industry. We thank him for his excellent stewardship and the significant contributions he has made during his term of office and wish him well for the future as he remains a Board Director of MPA.”









