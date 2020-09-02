Abdelaziz Assad named acting CEO Arkan Building Materials

ICR Newsroom By 02 September 2020

UAE-based Arkan Building Materials has appointed Abdelaziz Asad as acting CEO following the departure of Abdellatif Sfaxi to pursue other career opportunities. Under the new arrangement, Mr Sfaxi will continue to work closely with Mr Asad for the next three months to ensure a smooth transition.



Arkan Chairman, Engineer Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri, said: "On behalf of Arkan’s board, I would like to thank Sfaxi for his 12 years of service to the company. During his tenure as CEO he has reinforced Arkan’s market leadership, driven a broader product diversification, helped open new markets with innovative product solutions and driven efficiencies to address the challenging market environment in recent years."



He added: "Asad is well suited for the role of acting CEO at Arkan given the many years he spent in senior management roles across the business."



Mr Asad has nearly 30 years of experience in the building materials sector and joined Arkan in 1991. He has held a wide range of senior management roles across the company.

Published under