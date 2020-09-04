CemNet.com » Cement News » West China Cement to raise US$102m in private placement

04 September 2020


West China Cement Ltd has announced to raise CNY700m (US$101.9m) in a second tranche of private placement of medium-term notes to investors in China.

The tranche has a term of three years and form part of the Medium-Term Notes of Yaobai Special Cement Group Co Ltd. The Agricultural Bank of China Ltd is acting as underwriter and China LIanhe Credit Rating Co Ltd as financial advisor of the offering.

Proceeds of the second tranche will be used as general working capital of the group.

