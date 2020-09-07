Suez Cement consolidated losses increase in 1H20

ICR Newsroom By 07 September 2020

Egypt-based Suez Cement sales decreased to EGP2.7bn (US$170.9m) during the January-June 2020 period, down from EGP3.3bn in the 1H19.



The company’s consolidated financial statements also showed a 99 per cent YoY increase in its net losses to EGP-709.31m in the 1H20, compared to EGP-356.49m. Standalone losses amounted to EGP-463.3m from EGP590.5m in the year-ago period.

