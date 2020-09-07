Tourah Cement loss contracts 67% in 1H20

ICR Newsroom By 07 September 2020

Tourah Cement reported a 67 per cent fall in net losses to EGP-151.97m (US$-9.6m) in the 1H20 when compared with EGP461.25m reported in the 1H19, according to Mubasher.



However, sales dropped to EGP83.8m between January-June 2020 from EGP473.2m in the year-ago period, according to a bourse disclosure on Sunday.

