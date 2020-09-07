Tourah Cement loss contracts 67% in 1H20

Tourah Cement reported a 67 per cent fall in net losses to EGP-151.97m (US$-9.6m) in the 1H20 when compared with EGP461.25m reported in the 1H19, according to Mubasher.
However, sales dropped to EGP83.8m between January-June 2020 from EGP473.2m in the year-ago period, according to a bourse disclosure on Sunday.
Tourah Cement reported a 67 per cent fall in net losses to EGP-151.97m (US$-9.6m) in the 1H20 when compared with EGP461.25m reported in the 1H19, according to Mubasher.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email