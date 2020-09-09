CARRILU inaugurates DRC cement plant

ICR Newsroom By 09 September 2020

he Minister of Industry of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Julien Paluka, has officially opened the Carrière de Lualaba (CARRILU) cement works in Kolwezi, Lualaba province, DRC. The company also includes a stake by the China-based Zijin group.



The new works is expected to produce 1500tpd of grey cement to serve the local market.



In addition, it will provide employment to at least 1000 employees, according to Journal de Kinshasha. "The production of cement on site in Kolwezi, demonstrates the concern that the Head of State Felix Tshisekedi to fight against unemployment because as an example, this production of local cement will have to hire at least a thousand people in the days to come,” said Mr Paluka.

