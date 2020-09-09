Chief Minister urges quicker clearance of NOCs for Punjab cement factories

Chief Minister of Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar, chaired a meeting yesterday at the Punjab Assembly about easing the process of setting up new cement factories in the Pakistani province.



The complicated and lengthy process of establishing cement factories has slowed the pace of adding new capacity in the region. The local government wants to boost investment and new job opportunities. Sardar Usman Buzdar linked the issuance of no object certificates (NOC) for establishing a cement factory with the timeline as some departments unnecessarily delay the issuance of NOCs. The issuance of NOC in the minimum time should be ensured under rules and regulations, said he said.



He directed to constitute a supervisory committee to present its recommendations for easing the process and issuance of NOCs. He reiterated that investors would be provided every facility and action would be initiated against the officials concerned for any unnecessary delay.

