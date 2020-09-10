Taiwan's producers see decline in August revenue

10 September 2020

Taiwan’s Universal Cement Corp has reported a 3.5 per cent YoY decline in August revenue to TWD366.9m (US$12.5m), against TWD380.4m in the same month of 2019. However, in the January-August 2020 period, the company posted an 8.7 per cent YoY rise in revenue to TWD3.44bn from TWD3.16bn.



Elsewhere, Hsing Ta Cement saw a 14 per cent fall in August 2020 revenue to TWD625.7m from TWD727.9m last year. In the first eight months of the year, revenue dipped 7.4 per cent YoY to TWD4.54bn.

Published under