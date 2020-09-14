Lafarge Zambia posts losses of ZMW12.3m in 1H20

Lafarge Zambia Plc has posted losses of over ZMW12.3m (US$615,000) during its financial half-year period ending 30 June 2020.



The company saw increased production costs and the local kwacha currency devalued during the period. Lafarge Zambia will continue to focus on developing the export market to sustain its growth as the domestic market remains substantially oversupplied with the commodity.

