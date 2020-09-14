Mangala Cement Udyog told to withdraw product from market

Nepal Bureau of Standards and Metrology (NBSM) has barred Mangala Cement Udyog from selling certain products after they failed to meet the quality standard.



During a market inspection, NBSM found Mangala Cement Udyog's PPC Ohm Mangala cement defective. According to NBSM officials, the collected specimen of cement had a compressive strength of 14MPa for three days and 19MPa for seven days. The NBSM-prescribed standards for the products are 16MPa and 22MPa, respectively.



According to the NBSM, Mangla Cement has been asked to retrieve all products of the batch sold out in the market and to be present with clarification within 15 days.

