Ramco Cements installs new 9MW WHR unit

14 September 2020

India’s Ramco Cements has commissioned a 9MW waste heat recovery unit at its Jayanthipuram cement plant in Andhra Pradesh. Two more 9MW waste heat recovery systems are being installed at Jayanthipuram and are expected be commissioned in the coming months.

"The installation of waste heat recovery systems in our plants will help us reduce the power cost. Besides savings in power cost, it also reduces CO 2 emission substantially, which will have a positive impact on the environment," said AV Dharmakrishnan, CEO.

Ramco’s new cement plant project at Kolimigundla, Andhra Pradesh, will also have a 12.15MW waste heat recovery system. Once this is operational, the company’s total waste heat recovery capacity will be 39.15MW.

