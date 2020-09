Gulf Cement receives approval to withdraw from Boursa Kuwait

14 September 2020

UAE-based Gulf Cement Co, once dually listed on Boursa Kuwait and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), has obtained approval from Kuwait’s Capital Markets Authority to withdraw from the former.

The last day for the trading of the company's shares on Boursa Kuwait will be on Monday, 14 December 2020, according to the company's disclosure to the ADX.

