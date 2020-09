Cemex announces plans for a US$1bn bond issue

Cemex has announced plans to issue US$1bn in senior notes to raise funds for general operations, including paying off debt, according to Reuters.

The bonds will have a coupon of 5.2 per cent and mature in September 2030, the company said in a filing to the country’s stock exchange. The offer will close on 17 September.

Fitch Ratings has assigned the secured notes a rating of ‘BB-’.

