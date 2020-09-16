PPC Barnet opens new headquarters

ICR Newsroom By 16 September 2020

PPC Barnet Manufacturing is inaugurating its new headquarters in the heart of Kinshasa’s business district, Democratic Republic of Congo. The move represents the company’s new ambitions and development strategy in the domestic market, according to Zoom Eco.



"Our new establishment makes it possible to enhance teamwork, promote communication between employees and above all bring our customers and stakeholders closer together," said PPC Barnet CEO, Iqbal Omar, during the opening ceremony.

