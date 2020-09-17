Vietnam's cement and clinker exports rise in August

Vietnam exported 4.2Mt of cement and clinker worth US$148.3m in August, rising 31.4 per cent MoM in volume and 24.3 per cent in value, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

In the 8M20 the country exported 23.9Mt of cement and clinker worth US$882m, up 1.2 per cent YoY in value and 15.7 per cent in volume. China was the biggest buyer during this period, importing 12.6Mt worth US$415.5m. This accounted for 53 per cent of Vietnam’s cement and clinker export volumes and 47 per cent of the export value.

The Philippines ranked second with 4.5Mt of imports, worth US$205m, making up 18.8 per cent of the volume and 23.2 per cent of the value. This was followed by Bangladesh with 1.7Mt worth over US$58m.

