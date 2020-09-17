Gazakh Cement commissions upgraded kiln line

Azerbaijan’s Gazakh Cement has successfully commissioned the upgrade project of its clinker kiln line, according to Trend.

"The project comprised an upgrade of the raw mill, the preheater section, clinker cooler and clinker transport. The key equipment was supplied and installed by DAL Teknik Makina from Turkey," said the company.

The plant was upgraded in two phases from a clinker production of 2400tpd to 3550tpd and also has benefit of a significant reduction in specific energy consumption and CO 2 emissions.

