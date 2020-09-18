HeidelbergCement to end clinker production in Leimen

ICR Newsroom By 18 September 2020

HeidelbergCement announced the shutdown of clinker production at its cement plant in Leimen in Germany’s Rhine-Neckar region by the end of 2022 or beginning of 2023 as limestone reserves in the Nussloch quarry are depleted. In addition, the kiln lines are no longer state-of-the-art and would have required several million euros of investments and hence, clinker production going forward is not considered an economically-viable option, according to the cement producer. The workforce will be reduced from its current 120 to 30.



The cement works in Leimen started operations in 1896 and employed 1000 people at its peak. It has been supplied by raw materials from the quarry by cable car, one of the last of its kind.



The Leimen plant will continue to operate as a grinding facility with clinker supplied by the group’s neighbouring cement plants. Clinker will be supplied by rail via an existing siding and investments would be made for the construction of a clinker discharge. No information was disclosed about the size of the investment or the savings expected by the group.

Published under