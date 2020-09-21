LafargeHolcim joins SBTi and sets new 2030 CO2 targets

21 September 2020

LafargeHolcim has joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) “Business Ambition for 1.5°C,” becoming the first global building materials company to sign the pledge with intermediate targets for 2030, validated by SBTi.

In its 2030 goals LafargeHolcim is further lowering its target for CO 2 intensity in cement to 475kg net CO 2 per tonne of cementitious material (net CO 2 /t cem ). Europe is on track to become the first region to reach this net zero ambition, building on its CHF160m (US$175.8m) investment roadmap launched last year.

Going one step further, LafargeHolcim is partnering with SBTi to develop a roadmap for aligning climate targets to a 1.5°C future in the cement sector.

Jan Jenisch, CEO: "I believe in building a world that works for people and the planet. That’s why we are reinventing how the world builds today to make it greener with low-carbon and circular solutions. I am very excited to be working with SBTi, taking a rigorous science-based approach to shape our net zero roadmap and accelerating our efforts to substantially lower our CO 2 footprint. I will not stop pushing the boundaries to lead the way in green construction."

Magali Anderson, chief sustainability officer: "As the world’s largest cement producer, we have a key role to play in addressing today’s climate crisis. On our way to becoming a net zero company, we are not only part of the solution, we are committed to supporting our customers in their CO 2 -reduction ambitions. No company can tackle today’s climate challenge alone, that’s why we are partnering for impact."

Alberto Carrillo, director Science-Based Targets at CDP, one of the Science =-Based Targets initiative partners: "We at SBTi are delighted that LafargeHolcim has joined the group of over 290 industry leaders committed to a 1.5°C future. As the largest player in one of the most carbon-intensive industries, LafargeHolcim’s leadership demonstrates that a net zero economy is within reach."

The SBTi has approved LafargeHolcim’s commitment to reduce scope 1 and scope 2 GHG emissions 21 per cent per tonne of cementitious materials by 2030 from a 2018 base year. With this target, LafargeHolcim commits to reduce scope 1 GHG emissions 17.5 per cent per tonne of cementitious material and scope 2 GHG emissions 65 per cent per tonne of cementitious materials within the same timeframe.

By 2030 LafargeHolcim will:

• accelerate the use of low-carbon and carbon-neutral products such as ECOPact and Susteno

• recycle 100mt of waste and byproducts for energy and raw materials

• scale up the use of calcined clay and develop novel cements with new binders

• double waste-derived fuels in production to reach 37 per cent

• reach 475kg net CO 2 per tonne of cementitious material (net CO 2 /t cem )

• operate its first net zero CO 2 cement production facility.



In addition to this pledge to reduce scope 1 and scope 2 emissions, LafargeHolcim will expand its actions across its value chain to include scope 3 emissions. With this holistic approach LafargeHolcim will reduce its transportation and fuel-related emissions by 20 per cent.

The company will use the coming decade to develop and deploy advanced technologies, preparing the next step of its net zero journey. This includes piloting over 20 carbon capture usage and storage (CCUS) projects across Europe and North America.

Published under