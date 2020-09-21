Roanoke Cement honoured in PCA's Energy and Environment awards

21 September 2020

The cement industry recognised Roanoke Cement Company (RCC) (Titan America) with top honours for Outreach in the 2020 Portland Cement Association (PCA) Cement Industry Energy and Environment Awards this week.

The Outreach category honours activities that enhance community, employee, and government relations. The award was formally announced during a virtual presentation by the PCA held on 16 September 2020.

“I am so pleased that our efforts have been recognised and commended by our peer companies in the cement industry,” says Lance Clark, plant manager at the Troutville plant, USA. “RCC’s outreach activities connect us with our people — community, customers, and employees — and strengthens our relationships.”

RCC was recognised for major local outreach initiatives, including visits and tours of the plant throughout the year by various audiences like Governor Ralph Northam, the US Green Building Council, the Meaningful Watershed Educational Experience (a programme for local school students to learn about the Chesapeake Bay Watershed at the plant campus) and the Sunshine Valley School. Plant achievements have included TRUE® Zero Waste Gold (RCC currently diverts 98.4 per cent of generated waste from the landfill) and the PCA Energy & Environment, Environmental Performance Award for 2019; and events like the annual Catawba Creek Cleanup coordinated by the plant with local participation, now in its 13th year.

On the global stage, RCC earned the prestigious ISO 50001 certification, the first cement company to be recognised for elite energy performance management. RCC has employed cement production using less solid fuel and more natural gas, providing energy flexibility for the plant. The Troutville plant is now running at almost 90 per cent natural gas.

