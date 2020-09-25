Cemex's targets 55% fall in CO2 emissions in Europe by 2030

25 September 2020

Cemex SAB de CV has announced that it is the first company in the cement sector to target a CO 2 reduction in its European operations of at least 55 per cent by 2030. Cemex welcomes the recent commitment from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s landmark State of the Union address and is pleased to align with the new European Union (EU) aspirations and targets.

Cemex's European operations expect to reach the target of a 35 per cent reduction in carbon emissions from cementitious materials by the end of 2020, a decade ahead of Cemex’s 2030 global commitment outlined in its Climate Action strategy announced in February of this year.

"We welcome the clarification from the European Commission President and are proud to be the first building materials company to align with the commitment. We look forward to advancing investment, research and development to decarbonise our operations," said Fernando A Gonzalez, CEO of Cemex.

