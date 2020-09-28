Union Bridge plant wins PCA's Overall Environmental Excellence Award

Lehigh Hanson is proud to announce its cement plant in Union Bridge, Maryland, has won the Overall Environmental Excellence Award as part of the 2020 Energy and Environment Awards from the Portland Cement Association (PCA). The awards recognise outstanding environmental and community relations efforts that go above and beyond what is required. Submissions from plants across the US were evaluated and recognised for environmental efforts completed in 2019.

Three years ago, Lehigh Cement undertook the Haines Branch Stream mitigation project, which spanned 2.2 miles, and the company has been monitoring the area since project completion. In 2019, after three years of monitoring and allowing ample time for the proper flourishing of flora and fauna, the results and benefits of the project became visible. As a result of the improved water quality, benthic macroinvertebrates and fish populations in the restored section of the Haines Branch Stream have increased in quantity and diversity.



In addition, the improvements are attracting numerous wildlife to the region, including white-tailed deer, raccoon, fox, eastern cottontail rabbit, mink, coyote, opossum, great blue heron, wood duck, mallard, barred owl, northern flicker, blue jay, snipe and nesting songbirds.

