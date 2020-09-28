West China Cement provides update on cement project

28 September 2020

Following West China Cement’s acquisition of 97.5 per cent of equity interest in Kangding Paomashan Cement Ltd in July 2020, it has now provided an update on the cement project.



As such, Kangding Paomashan’s new 1.5Mta plant has completed construction and is ready for commercial production.



West China Cement estimates the annual revenue of the company to be in the range of CNY518-541m (U$75.9-79.3m) based on the relevant prevailing market price in July 2020.

Published under