Lindner Recyclingtech holds groundbreaking ceremony for new headquarters

28 September 2020

Waste process and shredding technology specialists, Linder-Recyclingtech celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony for its new factory premises on 18 September 2020. The company is investing in a new site covering over 45,000m2 at Spittal an der Drau, Austria.

In addition to a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, the new headquarters will become an international Centre of Excellence for waste recovery and recycling – in keeping with the circular economy concept.

"At the moment, the industry is undergoing a major change. Recycling rates and quality requirements for end materials are constantly rising and so we are continuing to develop new systems. Systems that enable our clients to meet these requirements," explains CEO and owner, Manuel Lindner during the groundbreaking ceremony. "To ensure that we can continue to do this efficiently, we are doubling our capacity and relying on the latest production technologies that meet industry 4.0 standards."

Published under