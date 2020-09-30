Shree Cement plans new INR10bn plant

30 September 2020

India’s Shree Cement has received board approval to set up a new clinker plant in Baloda Bazar, Chhattisgarh. The unit could have a capacity up to 12,000tpd and is expected to represent an investment of around INR10bn (US$135.66m).



Shree plans to finance the project through internal accruals and debt. It is expected to reach completion by the end of the 3Q22.

