Shree Cement plans new INR10bn plant

India’s Shree Cement has received board approval to set up a new clinker plant in Baloda Bazar, Chhattisgarh. The unit could have a capacity up to 12,000tpd and is expected to represent an investment of around INR10bn (US$135.66m).
Shree plans to finance the project through internal accruals and debt. It is expected to reach completion by the end of the 3Q22.
