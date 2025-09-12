Advertisement

Holcim Azerbaijan is strengthening its role in the country’s construction materials sector by developing innovative solutions and expanding its regional presence. Company General Director, Frederic Guimbal, announced that the company is focussing on new products for de-pollution and waste management, which he described as a strong contribution to Azerbaijan’s sustainable development. Holcim has already played a key role in building some of the nation’s most iconic projects, including the Baku Olympic Stadium, Crystal Hall, Baku Metro, and Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Despite a production capacity of 1.7Mt, Holcim’s output currently operates below this level due to limited domestic demand. Azerbaijan’s cement market has an installed capacity of 5.7Mt, while demand stands at only 3Mt. Guimbal expressed optimism that upcoming construction projects will help boost demand, enabling the plant to increase capacity utilisation.

Exports remain a vital growth area for Holcim. The company already delivers significant volumes of clinker to Georgia, marketed under the Lafarge brand, and is exploring new opportunities in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Dagestan, and across the Caspian region. Guimbal emphasised that expanding exports will not only strengthen Holcim’s position but also bring wider benefits to Azerbaijan’s economy.