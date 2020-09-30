Empire Cement Packaging plans affordable cement for Ghanaians

30 September 2020

Empire Cement Packaging Ltd has acquired 18.74 acres of land in Weija, Ghana, to establish the company under the One District One Factory initiative. The company has reiterated that it has a comprehensive plan to operate without affecting or disturbing other companies such as the Panbrose Salt Company.



Empire Cement Packaging Ltd aims to deliver affordable cement to Ghanaians. The 1Mta factory will cost approximately US$500m and is being developed in partnership with Obokom Civil Engineering Ltd, which will own a 30 per cent stake in the factory. Chinese investors will own a 70 per cent share in the joint venture.



The groundbreaking ceremony was held in June 2020 and the plant is expected to be built within one year.

