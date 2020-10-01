CRH's Group Finance Director to retire

01 October 2020

Senan Murphy intends to retire from his position as CRH's Group Finance Director during the course of 2021.The board is initiating a process to identify a successor and will make an announcement once the process is completed.



Senan will continue in his role until a successor is identified and to ensure a smooth transition. He will remain as an adviser to the company post transition.



Group Chief Executive, Albert Manifold said: "As Group Finance Director, Senan's experience and insights have been invaluable, as CRH navigated a period of significant change and development following major acquisition and restructuring activity. We thank Senan for his significant contributions to the group over the last five years, we welcome his commitment to ensuring an orderly transition to his successor and we look forward to wishing him well in his future endeavours, in due course."

Published under