PhilCement responds to standards compliance claim

01 October 2020

The Cement Manufacturers of the Philippines (CeMAP) has reported a potential standards compliance issue against PhilCement Corp to the country’s Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), according to the Manila Bulletin.

CeMAP Executive Director, Cirilo Pestaño, raised the "possible non-compliance of PhilCement Corp’s Union V Super Strength 40 Type 1P cement to Philippine National Standards (PNS) and Department Administrative Order (DAO) 17-06, or the new rules covering cement in the country."



However, PhilCement has since asserted that it is compliant with the above provisions. "PhilCement asserts firmly that the company is compliant with the provisions of DTI AO 17-06 since the company was granted the required certifications by the DTI (Philippine Standard Quality Certification Mark issued on 9 January 2020 and Philippine Standard Quality Certification Mark issued on 10 December 2019)," said the company.



The company also noted that it conducted its own independent investigation on this issue and the DTI granted a favourable decision on 6 April 2020, affirming that the markings and labels of PhilCement are in line with the guidance and instruction of the Bureau of Philippine Standards.

