Vracs de l'Estuaire appoint former HeidelbergCement director for marketing

02 October 2020

Thierry Dauger has been the sales and marketing director of Vracs de l'Estuaire since July 2020, the European subsidiary of the family cement group Cimat-Cimaf, based in Le Havre, France.



With this job creation and appointment, the cement company wishes to boost a new dynamic and establish its position as a challenger in a market dominated by incumbent operators.



Thierry Dauger began his career in 1990 within the Ciments Français Group. In 2016, he was appointed major projects director for France at Ciments Calcia HeidelbergCement.

