Iskitim Cement produces 684,000t in the 8M20

02 October 2020

Russia’s Iskitim Cement (Sibcem) produced 684,000t of cement in the first eight months of 2020, down 13 per cent compared to the target of the company. By late 2020, the company is expected to reach 90 per cent of its targeted volume for the year.



Managing Director of Iskitimtsement, Vladimir Skakun, noted that the decline in production volumes was influenced by the suspension of all construction projects due to the coronavirus pandemic.

