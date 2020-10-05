BUA Cement appoints new CFO

05 October 2020

Nigeria's BUA Cement has appointed Jacques Piekarski as its new chief financial officer, effective 2 October 2020.

Abdul Samad Rabiu, chairman, stated: "The board is confident that Piekarski’s broad experience, strong leadership capabilities and understanding of the industry will ensure that BUA Cement is well positioned to take advantage of available opportunities to drive improved operational performance and sustain our profitable growth trajectory."

Prior to joining the company, Mr Piekarski was Group CFO for TGI Group Nigeria. He also gained an extensive knowledge of the cement industry from his time as the CFO for Holcim in Egypt, according to the company.

