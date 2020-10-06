Breedon announce Group CEO change

06 October 2020

Pat Ward has informed the Board at Breedon Group of his intention to retire as group CEO and a director of the company in 2021. It is anticipated that he will be succeeded by Rob Wood, Breedon’s group finance director.



Rob Wood has served as group finance director of Breedon since early 2014 and has been instrumental in its success. A search for a new group finance director is now underway.

Mr Ward has served as group CEO since the beginning of 2016 and has overseen a period of significant growth for the group. He now wishes to rejoin his family in the USA, after ensuring an orderly hand-over to his successor.

Breedon's Chairman, Amit Bhatia, commented: "Breedon has flourished under Pat's leadership over the last five years, during which time he and Rob have worked closely together on the development and execution of the group's strategy. He will leave the group in excellent hands when the time comes and only after ensuring a seamless transition."

