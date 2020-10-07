Supacem opens doors to Ghana's armed forces

Ghana's armed forces have been given a special a tour of the Supacem cement factory in Tema, Ghana. The army was visiting the facility after the cement company donated 850 bags of cement to the armed forced earlier this year.



Supacem (LafargeHolcim) has donated 2400 bags of cement to security institutions in the country as part of its corporate social responsibility. The institutions include Ghana's Armed Forces, Ghana's Police Training School and Ghana's Prison Service at the Awutu Breku priosons in the central region.



The cement donated to the Ghana Armed Forces was used to provide acccommodation for retired military personnel.

