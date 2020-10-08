CemNet.com » Cement News » Universal Cement Corp sees 9% rise in revenue in 9M20

Universal Cement Corp sees 9% rise in revenue in 9M20

08 October 2020


Taiwan’s Universal Cement Corp saw a 15.3 per cent YoY rise in revenue in September 2020 to TWD450.89m (US$15.73m) from TWD391.2m in the same month last year.

In the first nine months of 2020, revenue increased 9.4 per cent to TWD3.89bn from TWD3.55bn.

