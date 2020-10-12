Hoffmann Green Cement signs supply contract with Cemex

12 October 2020

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies has signed a three-year contract with Cemex France to supply low-carbon and clinker-free cements on the ready-mix market.

For the Ile-de-France and Aquitaine regions, Hoffmann Green will supply Cemex with the low-carbon cement resulting from its H-UKR and H-EVA technologies, enabling CO 2 emissions to be divided by five compared with the use of traditional cement.

"The signing of this structuring contract with Cemex France today enables us to achieve another key step in the recognition of our solutions by a global leader in this industry and represents an additional milestone in our development, henceforth opening up the ready-mix concrete market to us. We are very proud to be partnering with Cemex for the next three years and are delighted that we will ultimately have the capacity to commercialise our cements for the ready-mix concrete market on a nationwide scale," said Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement.

Published under