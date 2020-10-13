Vietnam sees exports rise 14% YoY

13 October 2020

In the first eight months of 2020, Vietnam exported more than 23.5Mt of cement and clinker, an increase of 13.7 per cent YoY.

The biggest importers were China (12.6Mt), the Philippines (nearly 4.5Mt) and Bangladesh (1.7Mt).

Some reports suggest that the current export cement prices are lower than the domestic cement rates, according to Vietnam News. However, insiders have disagreed with this and state that the export price should not be compared with selling prices in the local market because the export price is wholesale. They insist that, despite low or no profits, cement exports remain critical this year as production has been rising while domestic demand is sluggish.

Published under