CemNet.com » Cement News » Cemex secures green financing

Cemex secures green financing

Cemex secures green financing
14 October 2020


Cemex SA de CV has closed the amendment process under its facilities agreement, dated 19 July 2017. Cemex is extending US$1.1bn of term loan maturities by three years from 2022-25 and approximately US$1.1bn of commitments under the revolving credit agreement by one year from 2022 to 2023.

Cemex is also prepaying US$530m corresponding to the July 2021 amortisation under the facilities agreement to institutions participating in the extension. The Mexican company will renominate US$313m of previous US dollar exposure under the term loans to Mexican pesos and US$82m to euros.

Tranches under the facility agreement amounting to US$3.2bn will incorporate five sustainability-linked metrics, including reduction of net CO2 emissions per cementitious product and power consumption from green energy in cement, among other indicators.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Cemex Mexico Corporate Finance Central America 



 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com