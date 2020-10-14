Cemex secures green financing

Cemex SA de CV has closed the amendment process under its facilities agreement, dated 19 July 2017. Cemex is extending US$1.1bn of term loan maturities by three years from 2022-25 and approximately US$1.1bn of commitments under the revolving credit agreement by one year from 2022 to 2023.

Cemex is also prepaying US$530m corresponding to the July 2021 amortisation under the facilities agreement to institutions participating in the extension. The Mexican company will renominate US$313m of previous US dollar exposure under the term loans to Mexican pesos and US$82m to euros.

Tranches under the facility agreement amounting to US$3.2bn will incorporate five sustainability-linked metrics, including reduction of net CO 2 emissions per cementitious product and power consumption from green energy in cement, among other indicators.

